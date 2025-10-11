 
Tom Cruise offers Nicole Kidman rare show of support amid Keith Urban split

Tom Cruise is currently making a public move forwards his ex Nicole Kidman during her divorce woes from Keith Urban

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Tom Cruise has gone out of his way to reach out to Nicole Kidman a report has just alleged.

For those unversed, this report comes via a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

Amid the divorce row between Keith Urban and Cruise’ ex Kidman, the source claims that Cruise has decided not to “rub this in her face, that is not his style at all.”

Reason being “he does feel a lot of sympathy for her right now, it’s never fun going through a public split.”

Plus “the crappy way Ketih is treating her, all this flirting on-stage with his guitarist, is awful and Tom feels pretty terrible she's having to deal with that. He knows how tough the humiliation must be for her.” But while “no one would blame him for gloating but he’s actually being very magnanimous about this and has even reached out to her to offer support,” the insider concluded by revealing.

What is pertinent to mention is that Kidman and Urban decided to part ways after over 20 years of married life.

They share two daughters, Faith, aged 17 and Rose aged 14.

Its also been said, by the same outlet, that Nicole never wanted the separation and even tried to “save the marriage.”

