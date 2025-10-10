Tom Cruise' thoughts on ‘rebound' Keith Urban come to light

Tom Cruise considered Keith Urban Nicole Kidman’s ‘rebound’: Insider

With news about Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban circulating, an insider has stepped forward to reveal just how her ex Tom Cruise has been taking the news.

For those unversed, while Kidman is said to have “not wanted” the separation” even having gone as far as to try and save her marriage, Cruise Is feeling like its ‘karma’ at work.

The inside spoke to Heat World when delivering this verdict and admitted, “Tom took so much grief from Nicole and her Hollywood cronies when they first divorced,” so “he’ll never forget or forgive how villainised he was and in some ways that far reaching perception haunts him to this day.”

That is partly why “he’s following the divorce news closely and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she’s hurting. But at the same time he’s also allowing himself a little pat on the back and telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing to a large degree.”

The insider also admitting during their chat that Cruise never had a high opinion about Keith either “so it annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure who’d swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage.”

But “Tom was careful never to disparage her publicly or kiss and tell in any way, yet as soon as she got her chance to use their break-up for attention she went on TV and mocked his height – which she knows very well is a sore point for him,” the insider added, referencing her 2005 TV appearances that soon followed.

That is why “it’s only natural Tom would feel a sense of vindication now that she’s having to eat her words.”

Plus according to the insider, “the whole world is finally seeing what Tom says he’s known all along, that the perfect marriage narrative Nicole was always pushing was more of a dream than reality.”

“Tom says he has always believed Keith was a rebound who fit the image Nicole wanted to project. And now that Nicole and Keith are divorcing and all the messy details are getting out, it’s pretty clear Tom was right,” they added before signing off.