Jennifer Lopez sparks alarm bells by refusing to accept Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is putting her foot down and refusing to accept Ben Affleck split

An insider has just dropped a bombshell about Jennifer Lopez, and it seems she is yet to accept that her relationship with Ben Affleck has hit its end.

The source spoke about this in an interview with Heat World where they were quoted saying, “it’s understandable that she’d have a hard time moving on, it was all such a crazy whirlwind and it fell apart so suddenly.”

“But it’s been over a year and she’s still clinging on so tight,” the source added. So much so that “she’s refusing to accept that this is the end, she’s convinced that there is more to their love story and will not let go.”

According to the insider, “one thing about Jennifer is that she’s incredibly stubborn, when she’s convinced of something she won’t quit.”

“It’s one of the secrets to her massive success and a great trait in that sense, but it’s not a positive thing when it comes to her love life, it’s keeping her stuck.”

Even her friends are starting to get concerned because “she constantly finds ways to bring Ben up in conversation. After the way he treated her you’d think it would be to complain, but a lot of the time she just wants to reminisce about their past. Even something as random as her cat walking into the room can get her talking about him and some moment they shared.”

Still she’s “caught up in this pattern of magical thinking” the insider said near the end.

Plus “she’s insisting that they’re meant to be together, that it’s written in the stars and she can will it into being.” But “friends have tried to gently tell her that she’s only making this all a million times harder on herself, that what she really needs to do is manifest the strength to let go, but she’s fixated on the idea that Ben is her soulmate and can’t get past that.”