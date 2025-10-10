Victoria Beckham's plans for Harper Beckham's adult life: ‘She'll be doing more work'

Victoria Beckham’s hopes for Harper Beckham’s future come into view

Victoria Beckham seems to have a pretty solid plan in place for her youngest daughter Harper’s Beckham-brand debut, and news of this has been shared by some well placed sources.

The source in question recently sat down with Heat World and explained everything rather candidly.

According to their findings, Victoria and her husband David feel they “have to slowly launch Harper into the showbiz life and the Beckham brand.”

Because when it happens “she will be doing more work with her mum.”

Plus “they want Harper to have their hard work ethic and shine in what she’s good at,” the insider also noted.

What is pertinent to mention is that “Harper’s sensible and her favourite thing to do is hang out with her family. They feel grateful for that at the moment, especially with Brooklyn currently no longer part of the family.”

A second source also weighed in on the conversation and expressed how all these plans are staking in with her worries about her son, Brooklyn.

Reportedly, “she worries the ongoing rift with Brooklyn and Nicola completely overshadows the years of work she’s put into the documentary and the focus she’s put on her fashion brand.”

But still, as a mother the insider admits, “she loves Brooklyn unconditionally. She’ll never stop reaching out.”

Also, “she just hopes he’ll reach back one day,” they added before signing off.

But prior to this, Victoria especially had other plans for her youngest. “Her dream would be to step aside in a few years, and let Harper take her place in the spotlight. For Victoria, there’s definitely a sense that her days of being the ‘face’ of the Beckham brand are coming to an end. She’s very commercially astute and she understands that the future lies with her daughter.”