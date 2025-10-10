Victoria Beckham shares her biggest struggle: 'Just a celebrity brand'

Photo: Victoria Beckham shares insight about 'biggest career hurdle'

Victoria Beckham has been opening up about her biggest struggles.

In her latest three-part self-titled Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham offered a rare glimpse into the personal and professional challenges she’s faced while building her fashion empire.

When asked about her “biggest hurdle,” the designer reflected on how she had to overcome being perceived as just another celebrity dabbling in fashion.

“That I was just a celebrity brand,” Beckham admitted.

“But the difference is I wanted to learn the industry, not just throw out something that might promise a return. I wanted to understand and learn my trade.”

Beckham, who first rose to fame as “Posh Spice” in the ‘90s alongside Mel B also called Scary Spice, Geri Halliwell also called Ginger Spice, Melanie Chisholm also called Sporty Spice, and Emma Bunton also called Baby Spice, discussed her evolution from pop icon to respected designer.

In doing so, she emphasized that her journey has been anything but effortless.

The Spice Girls took an indefinite hiatus in 2000 before later reuniting for a world tour and their iconic performance at the 2012 London Olympics, but Beckham has since carved out a new path in fashion, one that demanded perseverance and reinvention.

“I haven’t talked before about the struggles that the business has been through,” she revealed.

“We’ve all seen the headlines, but this is the first time I also talk a lot about the business journey and how it hasn’t all been easy,” she concluded.