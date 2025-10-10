 
Did Taylor Swift undergo blepharoplasty?

Taylor Swift is currently promoting her new album

October 10, 2025

Taylor Swift’s recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and her social media posts celebrating her new album have sparked fresh debate about possible changes in her face, particularly around her eyes.

 Fans and online commentators have speculated that the singer may have undergone upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that reshapes or repairs the upper eyelids. 

The surgery is sometimes done to remove excess skin or fat for medical or cosmetic reasons, giving the eyes a more lifted or refreshed appearance. 

Similar rumors have followed Swift for years, with each new public appearance prompting discussions about whether her look has subtly changed. 

The singer has not commented on any of the speculation and there is no confirmed evidence that she has undergone any cosmetic procedure. 

Supporters have attributed the changes to lighting, makeup, and natural aging, while critics say the chatter reflects society’s fixation on women’s appearances. 


