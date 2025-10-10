 
Royal brothers reunite for Duke of Kent's 90th birthday

The Duke of Kent also received birthday wishes from King Charles and Prince William

October 10, 2025

Royal brothers reunite for Duke of Kent's 90th birthday

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, marked his 90th birthday surrounded by family.

A new photo shared by royal biographer Hugo Vickers offered a glimpse of a rare reunion between the Duke and his younger brother, Prince Michael of Kent. 

Vickers shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Brothers together for the 90th birthday,” showing the Duke seated at a table with a cake adorned with fruit and candles, while Prince Michael sat nearby at what appeared to be an intimate family celebration.

Though the photo was undated, it was shared a day after the Duke’s milestone birthday. 

King Charles and Prince William were among those who paid tribute to the Duke, recognizing his decades of dedicated public service and unwavering loyalty to the Crown. 

A first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Kent is also King Charles’s first cousin once removed. 

His younger brother, Prince Michael of Kent, shares the same close royal lineage. 

The Duke of Kent has long represented the monarchy at official events and remains one of its most respected members.



