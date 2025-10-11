Victoria Beckham reveals how she promotes mental health talks with David at home

Photo: Victoria Beckham shares her secret to creating safe home space with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has addressed about how she and husband David Beckham approach parenting and mental health within their household.

According to a new report by The Sun, the fashion designer revealed that she and David have made open communication a central part of raising their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The couple also share eldest son Brooklyn who is reportedly estranged.

“The way we've brought up our kids is all about communication. It's good to talk,” the former Spice Girl shared.

“As a family we try to have dinner together every night. It's phones down and ‘What has everyone done today?’"

"Just making sure that it's a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh.”

Victoria went on to explain that she has previously had therapy herself, describing it as a vital part of maintaining emotional wellbeing.

“Yes, I've had therapy. I think it's really healthy. It's something that's so acceptable and positive to talk about now. I'm happy to say I've had it.”

She also reflected on how filming her recent self-titled Netflix documentary was “like therapy” for her, admitting it brought up “triggering” memories from her past.

The designer said that both she and David aim to provide a “safe” and supportive environment for their children to express their feelings and discuss mental health without fear of judgment.