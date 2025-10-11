Jennifer Lopez feels 'emotionally exhausted' after major setback

Jennifer Lopez 'emotionally exhausted' after shocking career blow

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in a state of shock after her record label BMG parted ways.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the 56-year-old singer and actress is upset after the professional setback and is feeling "vulnerable".

After her third marriage with Ben Affleck failed, this latest career blow has left Lopez feeling "emotionally exhausted."

"She's dealing with a lot of pressure and feels really fragile underneath it all," a close pal told the outlet.

The Atlas star dropped a new album, This Is Me…Now, earlier this year as a comeback, however, even after heavy promotions, the LP struggled to hit the top charts.

"Losing her record deal has shaken her confidence badly. She's still trying to figure out how everything fell apart so quickly," the insider continued.

"On the surface, she's smiling, but inside she feels like nothing in her life is secure right now."

Now, as an independent artist, Lopez is all set to kickstart upcoming Las Vegas residency in December, but the ticket sales for the shows said to have been slow

"She's putting everything she has into getting ready for Vegas, but the ticket sales just aren't where she hoped they'd be, and it's really getting to her. She keeps comparing herself to Dolly, even though she'd never say that out loud."