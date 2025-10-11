'Moody Blues' singer John Lodge dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly' at 82

'Moody Blues' bassist and vocalist John Lodge dies at 82

John Lodge, the longtime vocalist and bass player for The Moody Blues, has passed away at the age of 82, his family confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement shared on social media, Lodge’s loved ones said he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his family and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

They honoured him as a “darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother” whose “love, smile, kindness, and never-ending support” touched everyone around him.

“We are heartbroken but will walk forward into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us,” the family’s message read. “As John would always say at the end of the show—thank you for keeping the faith.”

Born in Birmingham, England, Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966 with Justin Hayward after two founding members left. Lodge played on many of the group’s most enduring hits, including Nights in White Satin, Question, and Isn’t Life Strange.

He also contributed to many of The Moody Blues’ landmark albums, including Days of Future Passed (1967), In Search of the Lost Chord (1968), On the Threshold of a Dream (1969), and Seventh Sojourn (1972) before the band moved toward a more pop-oriented sound with 1978’s Octave and later releases.

Offstage, Lodge was known for his deep Christian faith, which he said kept him grounded through decades in the rock spotlight. “It helped me avoid the excesses,” he once said, per BBC, emphasising that his greatest joy came from performing and from his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsten, whom he married in 1968, and their two children, Emily and Kristian. His family said he was “never happier than when he was on stage,” performing alongside his band, his son-in-law Jon, and working with his children creatively.