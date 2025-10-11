Kate Hudson reflects on iconic 'Almost Famous' line 25 years later

Kate Hudson gets candid about 'Almost Famous' line

Kate Hudson candidly talked about her film 'Almost Famous' line that fans still call her with.

In a recent chat with People, at the 25th anniversary celebrations of her breakout role in the film, Kate gushed over one of the movie's most iconic lines, "It's all happening."

"It's become like, it's like I wear it on my forehead, you know what I mean?" Kate shared.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, fans from all around the world and different generations call her with the line or by her character's name, Penny.

"I could be anywhere in the world and someone will just yell it at me. Or they'll say, 'Miss Penny Lane, Miss Penny Lane.' I can't believe how many generations now," she continued.

Kate went on to say, "It’s been 25 years ... It's surprising the life that it has, it just keeps renewing itself and kids just love it. It's inspiring to them.”

"So it's all happening. It's a never-ending tag for my life," she added.

The film tells a story of a teenage music journalist, William Miller, played by Patrick Fugit, who was hired by a renowned magazine to file a story of a rock band, without realizing that he is only 15 years old. As the film proceeds, William develops a kinship with Penny Lane, a teenager played by Kate, who travels with music bands.

The role led Kate to win major recognitions; she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and an Oscar nomination.