Robbie Williams announces 2026 ‘long 90s' UK Tour

Robbie Williams announces new tour with UK dates

Robbie Williams is heading out on a new UK tour in 2026.

The former Take That star announced his Long 90s Tour on October 10, which will take him back to smaller venues across the country.

The tour celebrates his upcoming album BRITPOP, which has been delayed to February 6, 2026, due to “scheduling issues.”

Williams will perform Life Thru a Lens and BRITPOP in full at intimate venues in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, and Wolverhampton.

Tour Dates:

February

4 – Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow

6 – Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

9 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

To mark the news, Williams also released a new single, Pretty Face, following earlier tracks Rocket, Spies, and Human.

During a recent album preview event at London’s Groucho Club, Williams revealed BRITPOP will feature collaborations with Tony Iommi, Gaz Coombes, and Chris Martin, plus a song inspired by Morrissey.

The announcement came after Williams’ smallest-ever show at Camden’s Dingwalls on October 9, and just days after he canceled a planned Istanbul concert over “public safety” issues.