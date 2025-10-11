Loose Women's Charlene White shares news of her father's suicide

'Loose Women' star Charlene White announces father’s death by suicide

Loose Women star Charlene White has revealed that her father, Denniston, has died by suicide.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 45-year-old presenter said that her family’s lives “changed forever” two weeks ago.

“Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift. So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life,” she wrote alongside a photo of him smiling on a beach.

White said her family chose to speak openly about their loss, believing that “hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings—hurt, pain, shock, grief—helps no one.” She added,

“This kind of grief is new and unexpected and we’re still finding our way.” The family marked Denniston’s passing with a Jamaican nine night, a traditional celebration filled with “food, dancing, drink and joy.”

White described her father as “an amazing dad, stepdad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin, and husband,” and said her family was taking things “step by step.”

Charlene White is a longtime Loose Women panelist and ITV News presenter, also known for her 2022 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!