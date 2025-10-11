Selena Gomez's dress from wedding rehearsal revealed

Selena Gomez’s wedding rehearsal dinner look unveiled

Selena Gomez’s rehearsal dinner outfit for her wedding to Benny Blanco has been revealed.

Ralph Lauren shared photos of Gomez’s look, along with glimpses of her wedding dresses, in an Instagram carousel on Friday.

The brand captioned the post, "#SelenaGomez and #BennyBlanco wore custom #RLCollection and #RLPurpleLabel looks for the couple’s intimate wedding."

The actress chose a white blazer dress by Ralph Lauren for the rehearsal dinner, featuring a beaded front, lace-up back, and a delicate gauzy flower on the lapel. She paired it with white pointed-toe heels, drop diamond earrings, a red lip, and a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, Blanco kept it classic in a grey suit and brown leather shoes. In one photo, he is seen kissing Gomez’s hand in front of a bar branded with “Benny and Selena, Santa Barbara, CA.”

The couple married on September 27 in California, surrounded by close family and friends, less than a year after announcing their engagement in December 2024.

Gomez later shared additional wedding photos, including one of her Ralph Lauren dress adorned with 300 hand-applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments, with the wedding date inscribed on the corset.

Blanco also posted a mirror selfie of the two, writing, "I married a real life Disney princess."