Gigi Hadid reveals world is ‘hard on girls' for THIS reason

Gigi Hadid talks about the world being harsh ‘on girls'

Gigi Hadid just said that she believes the world is “so hard on girls.”

The 30-year-old runway beauty said this while she recalled her first appearance in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She also that she feels “so happy” to return to the runway a decade later and is proud of how far the fashion industry has come.

She spoke in a new video shared by the lingerie brand while announcing that she would be rejoining the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.

In the clip, Gigi looks back on landing her debut in 2015 after many failed auditions and said: “I think I tried out two or three times before I got it, so you can imagine how I felt when I got my first show.”

Becoming emotional, she added about her younger self: “I’m just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad… I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, it’s hard on girls.”

“And then you look back at pictures and you’re like, ‘I was the s***,’” the model exclaimed.

“That was an awesome time. I deserved to be there. I continue to come back to this show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show,” Gigi Hadid concluded.