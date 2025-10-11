 
Brittany O'Grady joins Dwayne Johnson in new 'Jumanji' sequel

The upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel adds Brittany O’Grady to the returning superstar cast including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan

Zaid Bin Amir
October 11, 2025

Brittany O’Grady joins Dwayne Johnson in new 'Jumanji' sequel

The production on the new Jumanji movie is expected to begin in Los Angeles in November 2025.

Here's all the details we know about Jumanji 3 so far!

Returning and New Cast Members:

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Madison Iseman, Karen Gillan, and Alex Wolff are returning to star in Jumanji 3.

And two new actors have been added to the cast so far—Brittany O’Grady and Burn Gorman.

Brittany is best known for starring in the first season of the HBO series The White Lotus, while Burn has appeared in many blockbuster movies, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Hunger Games.

Production Details:

Shooting for Jumanji 3 will begin in November 2025. However, plot details are being kept under wraps.

Previous Jumanji Installments and Franchise Success:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released in cinemas on December 20, 2017, and earned $962 million globally.

In December 2019, the new sequel Jumanji: The Next Level hit the theaters and grossed $801 million at the world box office.

'Jumanji 3' Release Date:

The third installment of the franchise is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 11, 2026.

