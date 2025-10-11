'Yellowjackets' shares major update about ending

Paramount+'s 'Yellowjackets' to end with season 4

Yellowjackets, a series on Showtime/Paramount+, has announced that it is set to end with season four.



Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who serve as the show's creators, say, “After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season."

They continue, “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen."

"Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life," the showrunners add.

"Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B," the creators conclude.

Though no exact release date has been announced, it's expected season four of Yellowjackets will be out in 2026.