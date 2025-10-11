Jennifer Aniston finally admits to getting 'cosmetic procedures'

Jennifer Aniston spills secret of 'aging gracefully'

Jennifer Aniston recently made surprising revelation about aging gracefully.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, the Friends alum shared, "I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity."

Adding, "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over."

Now, insiders told RadarOnline at Aniston's whole life revolves around looking good all the time.

"Some might call it obsession, but working out, eating right and practicing her wellness rituals make up her daily regimen," the source told the outlet.

They went on to add, "Jen admits to some of the less invasive cosmetic procedures like lasers – she clearly doesn't want people to think she's following the Hollywood surgery trend."

"But word is she gets a lot more done than she's willing to admit," the tipster noted.

As per sources Jennifer Aniston, famously known for playing Rachel Green in Friends promotes "herself as a natural beauty who doesn't need a lot of makeup or surgery to look good."

Moreover, they revealed that the actress has been under the knife for cosmetic procedures despite being vocal about not being fan of injectables like Botox.

"There's a lot of eye-rolling when Jen says she got a nose job to fix a deviated septum. It may have corrected a breathing problem, but her nose looks a lot slimmer, too," the source said.