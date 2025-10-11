Big Marvel hero cameo in new DC show?

James Gunn wished for Deadpool cameo in 'Peacemaker' S2

As season two of Peacemaker ends, James Gunn, who is the DC's co-head and director of the series, shares that he wanted a character from Marvel as a cameo in the show.



He was Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. "Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room," he says during a virtual press conference.

"And I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it, but I think we would've had to go through some pretty big hoops to do that! He wanted to do it," he continues.

However, this crossover, though huge, is not possible as of yet, given the complex legal hurdles between it.

In light of this, James jokes "that's all anybody's going to talk about now. Is *****n Deadpool in the other room? I should have never said it!"

In a recent interview, Jennifer Holland, who plays Harcourt, reflected on her character's arc in season two.

"I obviously have a close relationship with James, and he’ll share different plot points with the story and run it by me. I learned a lot of what was going on with Harcourt’s story early on," she shared.

"But not everything. Sometimes, James holds things close because he’s afraid something might change in the writing process," the star noted.

"From the very beginning, he had very rough early outlines of the show that were completely different."

"We had early conversations about Harcourt’s relationship with Rick Flag Jr., and that being the genesis of her deep vitriol and hatred towards Peacemaker [in Season 1]," Jennifer concluded.