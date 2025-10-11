Shailene Woodley opens up about holiday plans with her furry companions

Shailene Woodley talks about raising pet animals

Shailene Woodley is ready to embrace the holiday season with her beloved felines.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Woodley talked about raising her feline pals, two rescue cats named Pharrah and Bear.

The 33-year-old said of getting into the holiday spirit with her new friends, "Oh, you for sure have to."

She revealed, "The animals have stockings at Christmas, and stuff for Valentine's Day or whatnot. I love including them in life journeys."

"But it's also anytime I'm traveling. Because I travel so often for work to new locations to do films, anytime we're in a new home, I'm like, 'Okay, you get a new little bed, or you get a new toy,’” The Fault in Our Stars actress added.

Prior to Pharrah and Bear, Woodley had a dog in the past and she and her family used to celebrate its birthday, as she “knew his exact birthday."

The Adrift star laughingly recalled, "I'd take him for an extra-long walk, and I'd sing to him. He was a German Shepherd, so he had these chronically moody eyes, and I'd be like, 'You live the best life ever. Where is this moodiness coming from?' But I celebrated it nonetheless.”

Despite posting pictures of her whiskered companions, she went on to share her perspective on making an Instagram page for her cats by quipping, "I'm not a social media person in general, so for me, it's not something that I have ever done.”

"My feed is mostly architecture and animals, those are the two things that I care about, and some food, but I will say, my close friends Instagram Stories is basically only filled with my cats," Shailene Woodley said.