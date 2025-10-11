King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video

King Charles and Prince William’s united appearance at the Natural History Museum this week ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil was meant to highlight their shared commitment to tackling climate change.

But the moment of royal harmony has been partly overshadowed by renewed criticism of William’s Earthshot Prize initiative.

As excitement builds for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil, critics have circulated an old video of model and television host Heidi Klum from last year’s awards in South Africa.

In the clip, Klum candidly admits she knew nothing about the initiative and attended because Prince William’s team had invited her.

The resurfaced footage has sparked debate online, with some social media users accusing Kensington Palace of relying on celebrity “PR stunts” rather than substance.

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quick to mock the Prince of Wales, saying that he was focused on photo ops, not the planet.

Despite the online chatter, William’s Earthshot Prize remains one of the royal family’s flagship projects.