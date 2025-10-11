 
Geo News

King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video

Prince William is due to visit Brazil for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

King Charles and Prince William’s united appearance at the Natural History Museum this week  ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil  was meant to highlight their shared commitment to tackling climate change. 

But the moment of royal harmony has been partly overshadowed by renewed criticism of William’s Earthshot Prize initiative.

As excitement builds for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil, critics have circulated an old video of model and television host Heidi Klum from last year’s awards in South Africa. 

In the clip, Klum candidly admits she knew nothing about the initiative and attended because Prince William’s team had invited her.

The resurfaced footage has sparked debate online, with some social media users accusing Kensington Palace of relying on celebrity “PR stunts” rather than substance. 

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quick to mock the Prince of Wales, saying that he was focused on photo ops, not the planet.

Despite the online chatter, William’s Earthshot Prize remains one of the royal family’s flagship projects.

Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle unites Prince William, Harry with 'very bad mistake' video
Meghan Markle unites Prince William, Harry with 'very bad mistake'
Kate Middleton reaches out to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal video
Kate Middleton reaches out to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for third child revealed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans for third child revealed
Meghan Markle talks about 'depression, anxiety' in latest statement
Meghan Markle talks about 'depression, anxiety' in latest statement