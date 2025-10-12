‘Kiss of the Spider Woman' director reflects on Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna's chemistry

‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ director opens up about Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna’s bond

Jennifer Lopez turned out to be a mentor for Diego Luna on the set of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

On Monday, October 6, Bill Condon, the writer-director of Kiss of the Spider Woman, attended the movie’s premiere in New York City, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

He told the outlet that Lopez and Luna “immediately” developed a chemistry with each other.

The Good Liar director said, "Diego came into this as a non-dancer, and he's a great actor ... but he shared his insecurity with Jennifer and she gave him a wonderful note.”

Prominently, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter is a skilled dancer and has been dancing since childhood, from school musicals to TV specials and as a Fly Girl on In Living Color prior to her career in Hollywood.

Condon went on to reflect on the Andor actor and On the Floor hitmaker’s relationship on the set of the recently released film by quipping, "You just saw her take him under her wing and then slowly, as the movie progressed, they would just spend more time together talking about stuff, and it was beautiful to watch."

It is pertinent to mention that Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was released on October 10, 2025, stars Luna as Valentin Arregui and Lopez as Ingrid Luna.