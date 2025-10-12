'Roofman' director 'so happy' for Channing Tatum

Derek Cianfrance gets candid about 'Roofman' & Channing Tatum

Derek Cianfrance, the director behind the forthcoming movie Roofman, where Channing Tatum stars as a lead, says he is happy about the actor.



But what made him feel such a way for him?

He describes it in an interview with Hello! which he gave along with the actor and his co-lead, Kristen Dunst.

Before sharing, it's worth noting the movie is based on a real-life person who escaped prison and lived six months in a toy store.

Derek met with the criminal named Jeffrey Manchester, who told him, "If you live in a toy store for six months, it has a way to connect you to your inner child." I'm so happy Channing got a chance to be reconnected with his."

On this, Channing, in return, shares that his daughter Everly was a constant support to him during the shooting.

"I definitely was," he says, relating to the person on whom the film is based. The star adds, "I mean, my daughter came to set – and my daughter's never been into a Toys 'R' Us. She's 12 and they're all gone."

"She was running around, picking up everything and playing with everything," the actor notes.

"Hula hooping. It was just joyful. She came in at the right time because it helped me even take the play up another level," Channing concludes.

Roofman is in cinemas now.