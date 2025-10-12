 
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are dating: Report

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were rumored to be romantically involved for months

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Katy Perry and the former Canadian Prime Minister seem to be dating!

According to The Mail, after months of rumors, the couple was spotted getting cozy with each other as they kissed on board Perry's 24-metre yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The Firework singer was seen embracing and kissing her new love on the upper deck, as tourists on a whale-watching boat passed by and took photos.

Perry and Trudeau were first rumored to be dating in July when they were pictured having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal.

Currently, the Roar hitmaker is enjoying a break from her Lifetimes world tour, with this latest picture of her and Trudeau coming out three months after Perry confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.

Trudeau, who was Canada's prime minister for a decade until he stepped down earlier this year, has a distinctive “Haida raven” inking on his upper left arm, which is a tribute to indigenous Canadian people.

Additionally, he split from his wife, Sophie, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage and they share two sons as well as a daughter.

