Amanda Holden daughter Hollie keeps ‘no connection' with mom

Amanda Holden is a mother to two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

October 12, 2025

Amanda Holden just revealed her youngest daughter tries everything to have “no connection” with her and avoid her mother’s spotlight.

The TV star said her daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 14, couldn't be less interested in her showbiz career, despite growing up with one of the most recognizable faces on British TV.

Amanda said she has always encouraged her girls to stay grounded and to develop “a thick skin” if they ever do choose to follow her into the public eye.

Speaking about life at home with her husband Chris Hughes, she told The Sun: “You do have to develop a thick skin and they both know that mummy has one and that we take everything with a pinch of salt in our house. So, I hope they've learnt enough from me.”

While Amanda’s eldest daughter has already been signed to top modelling agency, she admitted that Hollie has no interest in fame.

“I picked Hollie up from her new school the other day and she does not want any connection with me. I got out of the car; she saw me and literally crossed the road,” the Heart FM presenter said.

Her husband, music producer, Chris stepped in to defend her, and shouted that their daughter should be proud, but Amanda laughed how her teenager was having none of it and concluded, “She's like, 'mum, please get back in the car!' So, they're both very down to earth.”

