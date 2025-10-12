Former butler breaks down Princess Beatrice's true personality behind closed doors

Princess Beatrice’s actual personality comes into view

A former member of staff from Buckingham Palace has just come forward with his thoughts on Princess Beatrice, and her actual personality, despite being Prince Andrew’s daughter who is known to have specific requirements for his teddy bear collection, among other things.

According to an old Palace maid Charlotte Briggs who spoke to The Sun in 2022. “as soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar.”

Now, royal butler Grant Harrold delivered insights into his daughter’s behavior, after having served the Royal Family from 2004 to 2011.

He spoke on behalf of OLBG and started right off the bat by saying, “Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were always really nice.”

“Whenever I dealt with them they were very sweet and gentle. Always said their ‘please and thank yous’ and were very polite,” he also noted.

The former butler even went as far as to call both sisters “kind and gentle” before adding “they were extremely lovely young women, and were much loved members of the Royal Family.”