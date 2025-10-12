Marvel makes big update on 'X-Men '97' future

Marvel renews 'X-Men '97' future

At New York Comic Con, Marvel makes a series of splashing announcements. One of them is the renewal of X-Men ’97 for season three.



The studio did not stop at the announcement; it also showed the trailer to the attendees of the festival, which saw the return of many characters, including Apocalypse, an evil mutant.

Not to mention, the show's season two, which is highly awaited, is announced to drop in 2026 on Disney+.

X-Men '97, which first made a debut in March 2024, received positive reviews as it continued the story of the hit series of the 1990s, X-Men: The Animated Series.

In related news to Marvel, James Gunn, the co-head of DC, recently made a statement. He, during a virtual press conference, shared that in his mind he had an idea of having Deadpool as a cameo in season two of Peacemaker.

"Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room," he said, wishing to have a historic crossover between Marvel and DC.

The director even had a conversation with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Merc with a Mouth. "And I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it."

However, complex legal hurdles put a brake on his thoughts. "But I think we would've had to go through some pretty big hoops to do that! He wanted to do it."

Peacemaker season two, meanwhile, is streaming on HBO Max.