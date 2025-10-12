Hollywood elite fighting to be part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

It is being reported that famous luminaries of Hollywood are eager to receive an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials.

An insider told Radar Online that several notable celebrities are all set to attend the wedding ceremony of the global pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs player, as it will be the biggest event in Hollywood.

The insider claimed that Swift and Kelce, who got engaged in August of this year after two years of dating, are in the process of preparing a grand and star-studded ceremony, which will be held sometime in 2026.

It is being said that the invite will be seen as an ultimate measure of success in Hollywood.

The source stated, "Anyone who's anyone is desperate to be on this guest list because it'll prove they're part of the ultimate in-crowd.”

"It's become the great dividing line that'll define who's cool and who's on the scrap heap."

"The last thing Taylor's going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up to be a part of her special day. Only those who she's truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut,” the insider said.