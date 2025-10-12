 
Geo News

Hollywood elite fighting to be part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Source claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will serve as an ultimate barometer of success

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Hollywood elite fighting to be part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces wedding?
Hollywood elite fighting to be part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

It is being reported that famous luminaries of Hollywood are eager to receive an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials.

An insider told Radar Online that several notable celebrities are all set to attend the wedding ceremony of the global pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs player, as it will be the biggest event in Hollywood.

The insider claimed that Swift and Kelce, who got engaged in August of this year after two years of dating, are in the process of preparing a grand and star-studded ceremony, which will be held sometime in 2026.

It is being said that the invite will be seen as an ultimate measure of success in Hollywood.

The source stated, "Anyone who's anyone is desperate to be on this guest list because it'll prove they're part of the ultimate in-crowd.”

"It's become the great dividing line that'll define who's cool and who's on the scrap heap."

"The last thing Taylor's going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up to be a part of her special day. Only those who she's truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut,” the insider said.

Blake Shelton on his influence over Gwen Stefani kids: 'Not rattled'
Blake Shelton on his influence over Gwen Stefani kids: 'Not rattled'
Marvel makes big update on 'X-Men '97' future
Marvel makes big update on 'X-Men '97' future
Sean Penn recalls 'greatest magic moment' in cinema
Sean Penn recalls 'greatest magic moment' in cinema
Diane Keaton's shocking health fact comes to light
Diane Keaton's shocking health fact comes to light
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls working with Diane Keaton at 18
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls working with Diane Keaton at 18
Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers late Michelle Trachtenberg
Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers late Michelle Trachtenberg
Everything to know about Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton who died at 79
Everything to know about Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton who died at 79
Liam Gallagher becomes grandad
Liam Gallagher becomes grandad