Kim Kardashian to make major career move?

Kim Kardashian focuses on being lawyer

Kim Kardashian is said to be planning a major career move.

Insiders have recently spilled that the reality TV star is eager to take the next step after graduating from law school.

The source told RadarOnline, "Kim has reached the point where she has to be realistic about her bandwidth."

Adding, "Between her growing business empire and her four kids, and her ambitions with social justice and her law career, there just aren't enough hours in the day – something's got to give."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes as Kim Kardashian completed California's Law Office Study program in May 2025, which is an alternative route that allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice with an attorney instead of attending law school.

Now, sources claimed that filming for the family show Keeping up with the Kardashians is "last thing on her priority list."

Adding that this move by the SKIMS founder has left her mom Kris Jenner "freaking out."