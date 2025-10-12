'Kiss of the Super Woman' star spills shocking details on working with Jennifer Lopez

'Kiss of the Spider Woman' star talks about working with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman co-star has spilled some surprising details on how its like to work with the actress.

In an interview with People Magazine, Tonatiuh, who stars alongside Jennifer in the latest film, said working with her is like "watching lightning strike."

Gushing over the actress and singer, Tonatiuh said, "Powerful and beautiful and you're just left in awe."

Moreover, the actor, who plays prisoner in the movie, shares that he had to lose "45 pounds in about 50 days" for the role.

He said, "And I got to play two characters."

Adding, "I also got to play a very classic Hollywood star," adding that the role is "a dream come true." "So for me, the challenge was exciting. It was exciting to be able to tell that very dynamic story."

On the other hand, Tonatiuh also praised Jennifer Lopez at NYC's The Shed.

"It is my absolute pleasure to be here tonight, and this has felt like a moment of a lifetime, a part of a lifetime, and to be sharing the stage with the incredible Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna was like being recruited for the Avengers," he said on stage.