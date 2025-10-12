 
Geo News

Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show

Kim Kardashian to make major career decision?

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Kris Jenner losing it as Kim Kardashian plans career switch
Kris Jenner 'losing it' as Kim Kardashian plans career switch

Kris Jenner is reportedly freaking out over Kim Kardashian's latest decision.

As Kim recently graduated from law school, insiders revealed that the SKIMS founder is planning to focus on law and cuts filming the family show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The source told RadarOnline, "She doesn't want to let her mom or the family down, but the truth is, doing the show is the last thing on her priority list. She's studying for the bar exam and juggling so many other things right now."

They went on to add that the reality TV star wants her family to step up.

"Her sisters can pick up the slack, which is only fair as far as Kim's concerned, since they wouldn't even have the life they have if it wasn't for her and all her hard work and willingness to put herself out there for the sake of their show and ratings," the source said.

Adding that Kim Kardashian "wants the rest of them to step up."

However, the momager Kris Jenner is said to be "freaking out."

"It's a nightmare for Kris because Kim is still the fan favorite and she's also the only one her mom can fully count on. Kim is still insisting it can work, but Kris is freaking out," the source noted.

Bill Condon gushes over Jennifer Lopez's performance
Bill Condon gushes over Jennifer Lopez's performance
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe