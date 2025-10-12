Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show

Kris Jenner 'losing it' as Kim Kardashian plans career switch

Kris Jenner is reportedly freaking out over Kim Kardashian's latest decision.

As Kim recently graduated from law school, insiders revealed that the SKIMS founder is planning to focus on law and cuts filming the family show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The source told RadarOnline, "She doesn't want to let her mom or the family down, but the truth is, doing the show is the last thing on her priority list. She's studying for the bar exam and juggling so many other things right now."

They went on to add that the reality TV star wants her family to step up.

"Her sisters can pick up the slack, which is only fair as far as Kim's concerned, since they wouldn't even have the life they have if it wasn't for her and all her hard work and willingness to put herself out there for the sake of their show and ratings," the source said.

Adding that Kim Kardashian "wants the rest of them to step up."

However, the momager Kris Jenner is said to be "freaking out."

"It's a nightmare for Kris because Kim is still the fan favorite and she's also the only one her mom can fully count on. Kim is still insisting it can work, but Kris is freaking out," the source noted.