Lin-Manuel Miranda's dad stopped him from singing at the White House?

Luis A. Miranda Jr. has revealed that he admonished his son Lin-Manuel Miranda for singing Hamilton at the White House.

At the Hamilton screening in New York City last month, the 71-year-old Puerto Rican political strategist, philanthropist, advocacy consultant, and author conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

He told the outlet that he was uncertain about his son performing a song from Hamilton at the White House in 2009.

Calling to mind, Luis said, "He was invited to the White House. He was asked to sing something from In the Heights, and he told me, 'Dad, you know that I've been working on Hamilton. Do you think that I could play the only song I have?'”

Luis added, "I'm like, 'No. No, why don't you go with what we know works, which is In the Heights.’ But he presented it to the White House. They loved it, and the rest is history.”

For those unaware, Lin-Manuel performed the early version of the Broadway musical's opening number, The Hamilton Mixtape, at the White House Evening of Poetry, Music and the Spoken Word on May 12, 2009.

It is pertinent to mention that the Encanto star’s standout act was the first time someone performed the hit Broadway musical in public, which occurred during Barack Obama’s regime in the United States.