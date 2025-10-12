Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?

Photo: Victoria Beckham plotting reunion with Brooklyn Beckham amid Nicola Peltz tension

Victoria Beckham is reportedly hopeful that she can finally mend fences with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

According to RadarOnline.com, the fashion designer has been quietly plotting to reconnect with Brooklyn, believing that “he must be sick of being controlled by Nicola [Peltz] and isolated from his family.”

“She’s convinced she’ll get more with honey than vinegar at this point,” an insider told the outlet, suggesting that Victoria plans to take a softer, more patient approach this time.

However, things remain complicated, as Brooklyn finds himself torn between his wife and his family.

“Brooklyn’s caught between a rock and a hard place,” the source shared. “He loves his mom and misses her terribly, as well as his dad and his siblings. But he’s scared to defy Nicola, who’s very clear that she expects him to hold firm and stand up for himself.”

While the Beckham family has tried to downplay rumours of tension, reports of strain between Victoria and Nicola have persisted since Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022.