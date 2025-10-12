 
Taylor Swift's rare condition for Travis Kelce wedding invites revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly tying the knot soon

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swifts strict condition for Travis Kelce wedding invites laid bare
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale wedding plans are officially underway, but the guest list is tighter than anyone imagined.

For those unaware, Swift and Kelce, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post, confirming months of speculation surrounding their romance.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple has begun planning their big day, though Swift reportedly has one rare condition for who makes the final cut.

An insider revealed, “The last thing Taylor’s going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up to be a part of her special day."

"Only those who she’s truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut.”

That means even A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Victoria and David Beckham may not score an invite, sources claimed.

Adding fuel to the discussion, a 2012 interview of Swift with Cosmopolitan has resurfaced following her engagement to the NFL star.

In this, the pop icon explained what she envisioned for her wedding and her partner's role in it.

“I want to build a life with someone that’s based on their dreams as well as my dreams,” she said at the time.

The Beautiful Eyes hitmaker went on to explain, “I don’t want it to just be like, ‘So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I’m going to wear."

'I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you’ll wear.’ I don’t want him to wonder if it even matters if he’s there.”

