Bill Condon gushes over Jennifer Lopez's performance

Photo: Jennifer Lopez receives praise from Bill Condon

Jennifer Lopez is earning glowing praise for her latest role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine at the film’s New York City premiere on Monday, October 6, writer-director Bill Condon called Lopez’s performance “powerful and beautiful.”

“Powerful and beautiful and you’re just left in awe,” he said of Lopez, who also served as executive producer alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon under their Artists Equity banner.

Condon added that Lopez brought her extensive experience and eye for detail to every part of the production.

“She knows so much about everything to do with movie musicals — musical performance, choreographers, dance — so she always had a wonderful eye for everything that was going on, and casting everything. She was a great sounding board.”

The filmmaker also teased what audiences can expect from the film.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman is a tribute to the musicals that I love, but it’s also a very serious movie — so there are two movies in one,” he said.

“You want movies to give you the full meal; when you go to a restaurant, you don’t just want a dessert or an appetizer,” Condon added.

“And I feel you get a deeply emotional experience, but then there’s this big dollop of entertainment that makes it easier to accept,” he concluded.