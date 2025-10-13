 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle catch media glare with latest argument

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 13, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shocked the media with their unusual argument on camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York earlier this week, were seen in a swift exchange of words on the red carpet.

Meghan, who was given 'Humanitarians of the Year' award with Prince Harry, was spotted telling the husband to remove his hand from her back.

This comes moments before Meghan told the audience: "Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming.”

"Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits, while safeguarding against its dangers. That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible."

Harry also added: "This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in a digital age."

Prince Harry feels Meghan Markle is 'beaten' in the name of Princess Diana
Prince Harry feels Meghan Markle is 'beaten' in the name of Princess Diana
New Meghan Markle show falls flat as expert says royal drama can't be repeated
New Meghan Markle show falls flat as expert says royal drama can't be repeated
Prince William credits Princess Diana for 'relatively normal life' of his children
Prince William credits Princess Diana for 'relatively normal life' of his children
Prince Harry, Meghan and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rivalry
Prince Harry, Meghan and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rivalry
Prince William plans to limit royal duties to immediate family in surprise move
Prince William plans to limit royal duties to immediate family in surprise move
Kate Middleton lauded for ‘most important campaign of her life'
Kate Middleton lauded for ‘most important campaign of her life'
Prince Harry told brutal truth about leadership skills amid African charity fallout
Prince Harry told brutal truth about leadership skills amid African charity fallout
Chrissy Teigen sings praises of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Chrissy Teigen sings praises of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex