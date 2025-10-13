Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awkward moment caught on camera

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shocked the media with their unusual argument on camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York earlier this week, were seen in a swift exchange of words on the red carpet.

Meghan, who was given 'Humanitarians of the Year' award with Prince Harry, was spotted telling the husband to remove his hand from her back.

This comes moments before Meghan told the audience: "Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming.”

"Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits, while safeguarding against its dangers. That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible."

Harry also added: "This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in a digital age."