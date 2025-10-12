 
Geo News

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' maker teases new 'beautiful' film

One of the creators of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teases the upcoming animated movie in the hit series

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Bryan Konietzko gushes about upcoming The Legend of Aang
Bryan Konietzko gushes about upcoming 'The Legend of Aang'

Bryan Konietzko, who is one of the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, is hyping up the forthcoming animated movie titled The Legend of Aang. 

During a discussion at New York Comic Con, he says, "In almost exactly a year, we have our feature film, feature animated film. Directed by Avatar veteran Lauren Montgomery... and a bunch of other absolutely incredible folks, they are working so hard right now."

"I can't show you anything from it yet. Believe me, I tried. I was told no. But I really can't wait for you to see this. It is incredibly beautiful," the creator notes.

Not to mention, the past adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender as a film was panned by both the critics and audiences. However, this time, the series' original creators are attached to the project.

The voice cast includes Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun and Eric Nam. Lauren Montgomery and William Mata serve as the directors.

Its logline read, "Taking place years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the film will follow the series' main cast in their young adult years.

The Legend of Aang will be out in cinemas on Oct 9, 2026.

Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe