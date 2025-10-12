'Avatar: The Last Airbender' maker teases new 'beautiful' film

Bryan Konietzko gushes about upcoming 'The Legend of Aang'

Bryan Konietzko, who is one of the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, is hyping up the forthcoming animated movie titled The Legend of Aang.



During a discussion at New York Comic Con, he says, "In almost exactly a year, we have our feature film, feature animated film. Directed by Avatar veteran Lauren Montgomery... and a bunch of other absolutely incredible folks, they are working so hard right now."

"I can't show you anything from it yet. Believe me, I tried. I was told no. But I really can't wait for you to see this. It is incredibly beautiful," the creator notes.

Not to mention, the past adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender as a film was panned by both the critics and audiences. However, this time, the series' original creators are attached to the project.

The voice cast includes Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun and Eric Nam. Lauren Montgomery and William Mata serve as the directors.

Its logline read, "Taking place years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the film will follow the series' main cast in their young adult years.

The Legend of Aang will be out in cinemas on Oct 9, 2026.