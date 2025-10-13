Victoria Beckham 'sorry' as family rift with Brooklyn hits breaking point

Victoria Beckham desperate to fix family rift before holidays

Victoria Beckham is reportedly in desperate effort to end family feud with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Insiders recently told Radar Online, "Victoria's desperate to have this mess cleared up before the holiday season kicks in and would gladly fly out to America if he'd agree to a meeting."

The wife of David Beckham was reportedly fuming after Pletz chose another designer on her wedding to create the gown. However, now the source revealed that "Victoria is ready to put the past behind them and is sorry that it got so nasty and out of control."

"She's convinced she'll get more with honey than vinegar at this point, and figures Brooklyn must be sick of being controlled by Nicola and isolated from his family," the source added.

As per the sources the eldest son of Victoria and David is "caught between a rock and a hard place."

The source said, "He loves his mom and misses her terribly, as well as his dad and his siblings," adding, "But he's scared to defy Nicola, who's very clear that she expects him to hold firm and stand up for himself."

