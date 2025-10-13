Where Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stand after reconciliation rumors?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned fans with their surprise reunion at the screening of new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, sparking reconciliation rumors.

The pair, who finalized their divorce earlier this year, made their first ever red carpet appearance together after separation on October 8 at the New York City premiere of the film starring Lopez and produced by Affleck's production company Artists Equity.

As per a report by People, Lopez and Affleck are in a "really good place" but there is "no romantic reunion" between them.

Though the former couple are not together anymore their work relationship "hasn't changed."

"She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed," the source noted, adding, "There's no romantic reunion with Ben."

"They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together."

The tattler further shared that "Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy — family and work."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck first fell in love back in 2002 but broke their engagement in 2004 and moved on with life.

However, in 2021, the Atlas star and the 53-year-old actor rekindled their romance and tied the knot in an intimate wedding in July 2022.

After two years of marriage the couple parted ways in April 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.