Bella Hadid opens up about invisible battle with anxiety, depression

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt note on living with anxiety, depression

Bella Hadid shared a touching note about her ongoing struggle with anxiety and depression.

The model, who recently marked her 29th birthday, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message to show empathy and support to others facing similar challenges.

Bella posted a touching poem that read, "When the load feels too heavy, and the future is looking dark, it's okay to take a moment, if you feel you've lost your spark."

The supermodel revealed that she carried the weight of “all-consuming" and "paralyzing" anxiety and depression for many years, which was "invisible to the outside world."

“It can leave you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright,” she penned.

Bella further noted that she once felt ashamed of her mental health struggles but now sees her sensitivity and empathy as strengths rather "weaknesses."

“My sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy… it's what makes us human," she shared.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder also reflected on her work with UNICEF, saying she met children and families dealing with trauma and fear.

She said of those people, "Beneath those smiles, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted."

Bella concluded her post with a kind message to her followers, writing, "Please don't feel afraid to ask for help. I've been there."

This came weeks after Bella updated her fans on her 13-year-long battle with Lyme disease.