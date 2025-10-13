Keira Knightley reveals fans still approach her for THIS 2002 classic

Keira Knightley reveals the film fans still recognize her for most

Keira Knightley revealed one of her earliest movies that still gets her the most attention from fans, even after more than two decades.

At a special screening of The Woman in Cabin 10 in London earlier in September, the 40-year-old actress revealed to People that Bend It Like Beckham remains the film she’s most recognized for.

"I think it’s so amazing that a film that was made nearly 25 years ago, it’s still the one that if someone comes up to me, it’s about that film,” she told the outlet.

“Particularly so many girls do play [soccer] now, and they want to come up and talk about it," Knightley shared.

She further gushed, “So it’s amazing to be a part of something that has, kind of, legacy and that positivity around it.

The actress also reacted to news about a Bend It Like Beckham sequel, which writer-director Gurinder Chadha announced earlier this year.

Knightley admitted she was thrilled by the update but didn’t confirm if she looks forward to returning as her character Jules.

“I saw that on telly,” she said of the project. “So yes, I mean, how exciting.”

When asked if she’d reprise her role, Knightley simply replied, “I mean, when I saw it on the telly I thought, ‘Oh, how lovely, I wonder what that will be?’”