Elliot Page teases why reuniting with Christopher Nolan felt 'so special'

October 13, 2025

Elliot Page is "jazzed and excited" to work again with the legendary director Christopher Nolan after 15 years.

The 37-year-old actor, who last work with the directer in Inception, opened up about working with Nolan again for his upcoming historical epic The Odyssey, which is set to release in theaters in July 2026.

“I was so excited to be thought of for [‘The Odyssey’] and to be asked to come back to work with him,” Page said during the X-Men: Days of Future Past panel discussion at New York City Comic Con.

“I loved working with him on ‘Inception’ and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited, and [I] basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back.”

Reflecting on how much has changed since their last collaboration, Page said, “To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable."

“To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly," Page added.

