Mandy Moore reveals dream career goal that still 'terrifies' her

Mandy Moore opens up about thrilling goal that gives her chills

Mandy Moore is revealing one of the thrilling unchecked items from her career bucket list.

In a recent chat with People, the 41-year-old singer and actress lifted the lid on one specific item that is still left from her career goals after more than 20 years in the industry.

"One day doing Broadway, doing theater, is sort of what remains on a pedestal for me," she revealed.

Moore dished on that the idea of working in the theater gives her chills, on the other hand, it excites her too.

"It terrifies me, but also the idea of it thrills me more than anything," she noted, adding that "one day" her dream "will come to fruition."

It does not matter if it's Broadway, off-Broadway, or elsewhere, Moore just wants to land any project.

"I think I'm pretty open to when the timing is right and the right project sort of presenting itself," she shared.

"Maybe it's something original, maybe it's a revival of something. I'm kind of open to right place, right time, whatever it is," Moore added.

For the unversed, Moore's breakthrough project was her 1999 debut single Candy.

After releasing some major music, she then landed acting projects in film and TV.