Keira Knightley breaks silence on joining 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast

Keira Knightley speaks out amid ‘Harry Potter’ boycott controversy

Keira Knightley broke her silence over joining Harry Potter's audiobook cast after J.K. Rowling's fan boycott.

In a recent chat with Decider, the Bend It Like Beckham star, who signed as Professor Umbridge for Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions, revealed that she was unaware of the ongoing boycott by fans after Rowling's statement about the transgender community.

“You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we?” Knightley began.

“And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect," she added.

For the unversed, Rowling first faced backlash in 2020 after sharing social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) and a lengthy essa,y which appeared to be against the trans community.

In defense, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson shared a statement on their social in support of transgender community.

So, now, some Harry Potter fans are boycotting anything by the franchise due to the author's remarks for the trans community.

Earlier in September, Rowling slammed Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, after the actress shared her remarks about their relationship.

“Adults can’t expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend’s assassination, then assert their right to the former friend’s love,” Rowling wrote on her X account.

“I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created,” she added.