Jelly Roll wins big at the Christian music awards

Jelly Roll won three Dove Awards trophies at the Christian music awards, including Song of the Year for his Brandon Lake collaboration, Hard Fought Hallelujah.

The country artist has been vocal about his Christian faith in the past few years, and believes it saved him from self-destruction.

"The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven't in decades right now," he told the crowd during his acceptance speech.

He continued, "There is a revival happening in the United States of America, where you can't go on a corner and not hear about Jesus right now.”

"I thank God that I could see the forest for the trees,” the Save Me hitmaker added.

Christian singer Forrest Frank won the Dove Awards' highest honour, Artist of the Year, on the night, but wasn't present at the ceremony.

Frank previously uploaded a video on his social media where he declared that he won’t be attending any award ceremonies including the Christian music awards because he does not want industry recognition for music that expresses his faith.

"I love that you said, 'I don't want to get a trophy for something that's from Jesus for Jesus', which is awesome," Jelly noted on social media at that time, "But also make millions of dollars doing that same thing that is from Jesus for Jesus.”

"Maybe I'm missing something here lol," Jelly Roll concluded.