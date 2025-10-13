 
Taylor Swift attends first Chiefs game of the season, debuts engagement ring

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Taylor Swift made her first public game-day appearance of the season on Sunday, cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce with the massive engagement ring.

The Grammy winner, 35, joined Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head with the Detroit Lions.

During the first half, NBC’s Sunday Night Football cameras caught Swift greeting her future father-in-law.

The appearance marks Swift’s first televised game of the season. Although she was confirmed to have attended earlier matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, she wasn’t shown on camera at either.

Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement in August, shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from Kelce’s floral-filled garden proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption.

A source recently told People Magazine the couple plans to keep their wedding “a private affair” rather than a public spectacle. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy,” the insider added.

