Rock legends Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart are back in the studio

Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood has teamed up with former Faces bandmate Sir Rod Stewart to create new music.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 78-year-old guitarist announced that he is working on new songs with Stewart.

When he asked about a potential Faces reunion, Ronnie responded, "Yes, we’d love to do that."

He further said, "We’ve got these songs that we’ve been working on from back in the day, but it’s hard to make our times tally."

"When we do get a chance of getting in the studio again, we’ll finish off these songs. We’ve got a good body of songs going," added Ronnie.

The chances of the pair reuniting were boosted in June when Ronnie joined Stewart on stage at Glastonbury Festival.

"Absolutely nothing had changed," confessed Ronnie. "It came over really well and he knows what he’s doing."

The Faces, formed in 1969, are best known for hits like Stay With Me and Ooh La La.

However, the rock band split in 1975 after Ronnie left to join the Rolling Stones.