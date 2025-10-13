Cardi B feels ‘blessed' on 33rd birthday

Cardi B celebrates 33rd birthday

Cardi B just marked her 33rd birthday!

The singer and rapper said that she feels very blessed and that her 33rd year is “the Jesus year.”

Taking to her official Instagram, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote: "I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself."

She continued, "He never fails to remind me that I'm chosen and that I'm anointed, and that's the best gift I could ever ask for."

Additionally, she expressed gratitude to her fan for their support in what was an impeccable year for Cardi B.

"Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Everyone normally makes their New Year's resolution on Jan 1st, but I made mine last night! Year 32 was a year I'll never forget! Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!"

Cardi B also uploaded pictures of the celebration, where she could be seen wearing a skin-tight cutout dress and matching accessories.

The WAP hitmaker has previously shared her faith on social media and last week, she posted, "I believe that everything is possible through God."

Cardi B’s 33rd year might just be a busy one as she gears up to welcome her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The award-winning rapper is already a mum to three young children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, another daughter Blossom, and a son Wave Set Cephus, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Offset.