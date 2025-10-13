Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis announce shocking split

Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis part ways after seven years

Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis, the famous Australian celebrity couple have called it quits after seven years together.

Fiona confirmed over the weekend in a social media statement that the two had made an “extremely tough call” to part ways.

“Our priority will always be the wellbeing and happiness of our two boys, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect,” Fiona began.

“We ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hayley has not issued any official statement and also appears to have deleted her social media, additionally, she has not been featured on Fiona’s Instagram page since May.

The pair became engaged after just seven months of dating in 2019, when Hayley popped the question on a holiday in Vanuatu.

Fiona and Hayley had their special moment as the sun set on a private beach at The Moso resort, with Hayley presenting her partner with a diamond ring.

“She asked and I said yes!” Fiona wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself showing off her new engagement ring at that time.

Hayley also shared pictures of the proposal and wrote: “15.4.19 I asked, and you said yes! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, Fee.”

In 2020, Fiona announced the couple was pregnant with their first child, sharing a photo to Instagram of Hayley cradling her bump, and they welcomed son Hunter in May 2021.

The former couple welcomed their second son, Spencer, in August 2022.

Both sons of Fiona and Hayley share the same sperm donor, with Hayley carrying Spencer and Fiona giving birth to Hunter.

Fiona Falkiner is famed for her 2006 participation on The Biggest Loser Australia.

She later became a TV presenter and went on to host the program that made her famous in both 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Hayley was a sports presenter for Channel Nine from 2014 - 2021.