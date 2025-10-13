Royal family rocked by new twist in Prince Andrew, Epstein drama

King Charles ‘torn’ as scandal around Prince Andrew grows

King Charles is reportedly in a difficult position after a newly uncovered email between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein raised fresh concerns about the Duke’s past statements.

The newly discovered email was sent shortly after a photo was published of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, which suggests he was still in contact with Epstein at a time despite claiming that their ties had ended.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Ingrid Seward said that the message paints a troubling picture of Andrew’s involvement with Epstein.

She told People’s Channel that the situation reflects poorly on the Duke of York and the royal family, putting King Charles in a tough spot.

"It's very damning. And it just looks like he was in total cahoots with Epstein. And unfortunately for him and for the Royal Family, I don't think this is the end of it, I think.

"There's a lot more to come out. That's the trouble. It's an ongoing situation."

The expert further noted that the email “just looks appalling for the Yorks,” adding that it puts pressure on Charles as "everyone's asking" what he is going to do.

"Now, I think his hands are quite tied because - it is my opinion only - I don't know this, but his mother obviously wanted Charles to look after Andrew," she continued,

"The Queen knew that he was had a lot of problems and she must have entrusted his care to his elder brother.

"Because otherwise I can't imagine that Charles wouldn't have felt obliged to get Andrew out of there.

"But I think he's tied between his mother's wishes and his situation is as King and Head of State."